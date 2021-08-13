Advertisement

Bismarck firefighters

Zach Bowers
Zach Bowers(KFYR)
By Jake Zane
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Twenty-six wildfires are still causing damage in Montana and South Dakota as of Thursday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Earlier this month the western part of North Dakota also saw its share of fire devastation.

Bismarck Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Brooks Martin says fires and emergency calls within the city are on the rise.

“I remember when we first hit 2,000 calls and thought we were a fairly busy fire department. Now we’re probably going to see in excess of 5,000 calls this year,” said Martin.

That is why they are continuing to add to the more than 800 firefighters currently enlisted.

“People that we hire, they typically have a passion for serving and helping others in times of need, and we look for that,” said Martin.

Zach Bowers, one of the five newest recruits to the force is in his first month of riding along in the trucks. He’s been looking forward to this position since he was in high school.

“That was probably the moment for me. This is cool what these guys do, and I want to be a part of that, " said Bowers.

Bowers has always wanted to be a part of a team that helps the community.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, why wouldn’t you want to be a part of the team that’s trying to help solve problems. That’s my thing, if you’re a problem solver, if you want to fix situations, that’s what it takes,” said Bowers.

Bower’s advice to future firefighters? Be in shape, learn the ropes, and be a good person.

