Trinity Health not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees, but strongly encouraging them

MINOT, N.D. - In the wake of the uptick in COVID-19 cases, many businesses across the country, along with healthcare providers, are requiring employees to get vaccinated or submit to routine testing.

Your News Leader reached out to Trinity Health, the Minot area’s largest healthcare provider, to see where they stand on the issue. Trinity indicated that, as of Thursday morning, they are not requiring employees to get vaccinated, but are strongly encouraging them.

Here is the full statement Trinity send to Your News Leader:

“We know these vaccines are both safe and effective in combating this virus and are our only way out of the pandemic. We are not currently requiring vaccination as a condition of employment but we are actively monitoring virus activity throughout the region and are increasing access to vaccines for anyone wishing to help protect themselves and those around them by getting their shot. Our employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and we administer shots weekly to both staff and public who sign up for the vaccine. Vaccine uptake has increased with the reality of what is happening around the country and state, so that is good news and we hope that interest continues. People can call 857-2515 for a vaccine appointment.”

