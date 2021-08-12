Advertisement

Remembering Officer Lee S. Fahler

Minot fallen officer remembrance event
Minot fallen officer remembrance event(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police and the community gathered Thursday to recognize an officer killed in the line of duty 100 years ago.

A salute for an officer whose life was cut short while performing his duty to protect the Magic City, was performed for Officer Lee S. Fahler.

“In the car, Lee quickly found what was the source of the man’s anxiety, a large stash of illegal Canadian whiskey. Knowing he was facing substantial prison time, the now failed whiskey smuggler pulled a Luger pistol from under his jacket and shot Lee twice in the back,” said Master Officer Aaron Moss with the Minot Police Department.

The very next day, Officer Fahler died from his injuries at St. Joseph’s hospital. The price paid for serving that will never be forgotten.

“We understand the price that is paid to the community. And that our officers continue to honor the fallen by faithfully fulfilling the duty each and every day to serve and protect,” said Minot Mayor, Shaun Sipma.

While not being able to attend the service in person, Fahler’s closest living relative, a great nephew who lives in New Hampshire, carries a piece of Minot with him every day.

“To know that people remember and honor him, it just... in my mind it just completely drives out anything I would feel negatively about my fellow humans or myself,” said Dan Andrus, Fahler’s great nephew.

To date, Fahler is the last “line of duty” death for the department.

“We are fortunate in Minot as we have only had two officers killed in the line of duty. That’s still too many, but those happened to be more than 100 years ago,” said Chief of Minot Police John Klug.

Fahler is one of many who have fallen across the country.

“Officer Lee Fahler’s name is read in remembrance of the 65 officers who have died in the line of duty in North Dakota. His name is one of 22,611 names engraved on the wall at the National Peace Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.,” said Klug.

Gone but never forgotten.

Pastor Matt Scherbenske spoke at the service as well, as his predecessor Reverend Dr. CL Clifford officiated Fahler’s funeral in 1921.

The memorial was supposed to be January 21, the day Fahler passed away, but was rescheduled to August due to the pandemic

