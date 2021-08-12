One dead following a vehicle accident near Tioga

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old man has died following a vehicle accident south of Tioga early Thursday morning.

ND Highway Patrol says a Tioga man was driving with a passenger, also from Tioga, a little after midnight along 105th Avenue NW.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it traveled in a ditch where the vehicle overturned multiple times.

Officers say both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

They were transported to the Trinity Hospital in Minot, where the driver passed away from his injuries.

The passenger received serious injuries. His condition isn’t known at this time, and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

