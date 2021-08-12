Advertisement

One dead following a vehicle accident near Tioga

(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old man has died following a vehicle accident south of Tioga early Thursday morning.

ND Highway Patrol says a Tioga man was driving with a passenger, also from Tioga, a little after midnight along 105th Avenue NW.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it traveled in a ditch where the vehicle overturned multiple times.

Officers say both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

They were transported to the Trinity Hospital in Minot, where the driver passed away from his injuries.

The passenger received serious injuries. His condition isn’t known at this time, and the victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
Chad Isaak (left), BCI Special Agent Alex Droske (right)
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial
Chad Isaak (left), Ben Zachmeier (right)
Surveillance videos introduced as evidence from day of murders and the week prior on day 7 of Chad Isaak trial
Shauntaye Kopecky and her daughter
The power of a mother’s love: Mercer woman’s recovery from traumatic brain injury inspired by her daughter

Latest News

Benefits of Membership
Benefits of Membership
National Vinyl Record Day
National Vinyl Record Day
Battling Gambler Addiction
Gambling addiction in North Dakota
Bismarck Mandan Area Home Educators banner
Home School Help: Parents are not alone