Nubbin Park project hits a speedbump

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Park District worked with Audubon Dakota to plant native North Dakota grasses in Nubbin Park.

Once the new species of grass have taken hold, they will help box out invasive species and provide better habitat for birds, and pollinators. The weather this year was a rough start for the project and left it looking patchier than they’d like. They expect it will take three years to finish the work and establish the new plants.

“Grassland restorations, in particular, take at least three to five years to become fully established. These are complex systems, and they can look kind of rough in the first couple years,” said Project Manager Sarah Hewitt.

Statewide, they’ve adapted more than 800 acres for the project.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.