BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck now has a new option for pediatric patients seeking neurological care.

Sanford Children’s Campus in north Bismarck has expanded its space to provide pediatric neurology.

The space is located at 801 West Interstate Avenue.

For more information, visit sanfordhealth.org or call 701-323-5437.

