Minot Schools approve back to school COVID policies

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board approved its COVID-19 policies for the coming school year.

Masks are not going to be required at most Minot schools, though they are recommended. Schools on Minot Air Force Base will still require masks because of military policy.

Social distancing will be encouraged, but not required.

The school board also moved that they will not require COVID vaccinations, and they will not document who has been vaccinated.

“Recommends that the district do notify parents if there is a positive case in their child’s classroom, and that is simply an informational piece to parents, and if they would want to get their child tested after a potential exposure that will be the parent’s decision,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

They will also be relying on the Department of Health for any contact tracing necessary.

Minot’s first day back is August 24.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.