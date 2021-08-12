Legal Analyst Greta Van Susteren breaks down the Chad Isaak Trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Chad Isaak Trial is toward the end of its second week. Isaak is accused of murdering four people in Mandan in April 2019.

Full Court Press Host and experienced legal analyst Greta Van Susteren breaks down some of the latest evidence and anticipates some of the defense’s responses.

“This is one of the most gruesome cases and the most heartbreaking cases I have ever followed,” said Van Susteren.

The trial is projected to conclude on August 20th.

