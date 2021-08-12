Advertisement

IHOP adds beer, wine to its menu

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.
The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have heard of kegs and eggs, but what about Pilsner and pancakes?

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.

It is looking for ways to make customers consider IHOP for more than just breakfast.

It’s still not clear if your local IHOP will be serving up booze in the near future.

Most locations are owned by franchisees, and it’s up to them to decide whether they want to offer it. Some may opt out due to the expense of obtaining a liquor license and training staff.

IHOP’s president says he believes eventually about 1,000 of the chain’s 1,700 locations will serve alcohol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
Chad Isaak (left), BCI Special Agent Alex Droske (right)
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial
Chad Isaak (left), Ben Zachmeier (right)
Surveillance videos introduced as evidence from day of murders and the week prior on day 7 of Chad Isaak trial
Shauntaye Kopecky and her daughter
The power of a mother’s love: Mercer woman’s recovery from traumatic brain injury inspired by her daughter

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
One dead following a vehicle accident near Tioga
Dr. Anthony Fauci says an additional COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Texas senator ends 15-hour filibuster over GOP voting bill