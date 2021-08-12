Advertisement

Home School Help: Parents are not alone

Bismarck Mandan Area Home Educators banner
Bismarck Mandan Area Home Educators banner(KFYR)
By Jake Zane
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Through the pandemic, the number of families enrolled in homeschooling more than doubled throughout the country. Many families became familiar with the idea while distance learning and are choosing to continue with alternative methods of learning.

The Bismarck Mandan Home Area Educators (BMAHE) are just one of the many groups providing the help to make sure parents and students are receiving the best learning experience possible. These methods allow the parents to individualize and adapt schooling to their child’s needs.

“You can pick from a beautiful smorgasbord or buffet of subject and topics and still meet your scope and sequence of what the schools are doing and what you’re expected to know,” said BMAHE President Kristy Rose.

Homeschooling might seem intimidating to first-time parents, but there are many resources and help is available. Parents are not alone. Check out the Bismarck Mandan Home Area Educators website or search other groups in your area.

