Great Tomato Festival returns to the Magic City

MINOT, N.D. - The Great Tomato Festival returned to Minot after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year.

This year members of the community came out to show their support for the Taube Museum of Art and the Minot Symphony Orchestra.

Guests arrived and were able to peruse auction items up for bid while they waited for the main event.

Guests lined up to enjoy smoked pork chops and other tomatoes based foods. Long-time attendee and display artist Devan Hoffer said he was glad to be able to create the events iconic tomato display again this year.

“I started in the early two thousands right when I was out of high school and done many of them over the years. What other place do you come and play with tomatoes and make a beautiful display and eat beautiful food,” said Devan Hoffmer, Tomato Display Artist.

Co-founder Peggy Miller said she’s glad to see the return of the event to keep a 32-year tradition of helping the community going.

“Well you know it’s a little bit different it feels like we have to make up for some lost time just like everybody else but t’s good to be back, that’s for sure,” said Miller.

Along with music provided by Dakota Dixie, guests also got to experience mobile bidding for the first time to help raise funds along with traditional written bids.

A community returning to support local causes.

This year’s event sold out tickets but Miller says she and her volunteers are looking forward to next year.

