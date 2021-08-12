Advertisement

Entertainment Inc! Returns for its 40th Season

(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s theatre scene is set to return this month as Entertainment Inc. begins its 40th anniversary.

This year, the group is planning for 4 shows, starting with “Vanya, and Sonia, and Masha, and Spike” in October and ending with “Chicago” in April. All performances will be held live, in-person at the Old Armory with no COVID requirements. After canceling the season last year, organizers are excited to be back and are hoping for a big return.

“We’re hoping for a great season, we’re excited to have our audience members back, to have that family back together again, and we are also excited to do a few special events to commemorate our 40th anniversary season,” said Board Member Susan LaBar.

Auditions for “Vanya, and Sonia, and Masha, and Spike” will be held this Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the old armory. For more information, visit entertainmentinc.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
Chad Isaak (left), BCI Special Agent Alex Droske (right)
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial
Chad Isaak (left), Ben Zachmeier (right)
Surveillance videos introduced as evidence from day of murders and the week prior on day 7 of Chad Isaak trial
Shauntaye Kopecky and her daughter
The power of a mother’s love: Mercer woman’s recovery from traumatic brain injury inspired by her daughter

Latest News

Sanford Children's
New Sanford clinic offers kids neurological care
Trinity Health Logo
Trinity Health not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees, but strongly encouraging them
Matthew Jackson learning to swim
iCan swim camp gives kids with disabilities time in the pool
Red Rooster Cafe sign
Long-Time, Family-Owned Crosby Restaurant to Close