Entertainment Inc! Returns for its 40th Season

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s theatre scene is set to return this month as Entertainment Inc. begins its 40th anniversary.

This year, the group is planning for 4 shows, starting with “Vanya, and Sonia, and Masha, and Spike” in October and ending with “Chicago” in April. All performances will be held live, in-person at the Old Armory with no COVID requirements. After canceling the season last year, organizers are excited to be back and are hoping for a big return.

“We’re hoping for a great season, we’re excited to have our audience members back, to have that family back together again, and we are also excited to do a few special events to commemorate our 40th anniversary season,” said Board Member Susan LaBar.

Auditions for “Vanya, and Sonia, and Masha, and Spike” will be held this Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the old armory. For more information, visit entertainmentinc.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.