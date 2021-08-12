Cooking fire causes minor damage to Minot apartment

MINOT, N.D. – A cooking fire caused some minor damage to an apartment in southwest Minot Wednesday.

Minot fire responded to a call of smoke coming out of an apartment door at 700 6th Avenue SW around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators said the lower level of the apartment was full of smoke.

Crews found the fire had burned itself out in the kitchen.

One person was asleep and was evacuated.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking materials.

No one was hurt.

