Advertisement

Cooking fire causes minor damage to Minot apartment

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A cooking fire caused some minor damage to an apartment in southwest Minot Wednesday.

Minot fire responded to a call of smoke coming out of an apartment door at 700 6th Avenue SW around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators said the lower level of the apartment was full of smoke.

Crews found the fire had burned itself out in the kitchen.

One person was asleep and was evacuated.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking materials.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
UPDATE: Subject identified in vehicle pursuit and standoff Wednesday night near Minot
Chad Isaak (left), BCI Special Agent Alex Droske (right)
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial
Chad Isaak (left), Ben Zachmeier (right)
Surveillance videos introduced as evidence from day of murders and the week prior on day 7 of Chad Isaak trial
Shauntaye Kopecky and her daughter
The power of a mother’s love: Mercer woman’s recovery from traumatic brain injury inspired by her daughter

Latest News

Red Rooster Cafe sign
Long-Time, Family-Owned Crosby Restaurant to Close
One dead following a vehicle accident near Tioga
Benefits of Membership
Benefits of Membership
National Vinyl Record Day
National Vinyl Record Day