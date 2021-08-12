Advertisement

UPDATE: Subject taken into custody; no injuries

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that his office and the Minot SWAT...
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that his office and the Minot SWAT team are responding to a man barricaded in a mobile home in the 7800 block of Highway 2 East.(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - UPDATE 11 p.m.: Sheriff Bob Roed said the subject, a 40-year-old man, was taken into custody, and no one was hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement in the Minot area are responding to a man who barricaded himself in a trailer on the east side of town.

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that his office and the Minot SWAT team are responding to a man barricaded in a mobile home in the 7800 block of Highway 2 East. Roed said the street is blocked off.

Roed said a traffic stop shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon led to a pursuit, in which the driver sideswiped a patrol unit.

The individual was still holding up inside the trailer as of 10:30 p.m., and Roed said CS gas and a robot were being deployed to get the subject out.

Roed indicated that as of 10:30 p.m. no one was hurt.

Stay with Your News Leader for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
UPDATE: Pilot identified in fatal crop spraying plane crash Tuesday in Emmons County
Chad Isaak (left), Ben Zachmeier (right)
Surveillance videos introduced as evidence from day of murders and the week prior on day 7 of Chad Isaak trial
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
Design of new exit 161
Updates to exit 161 in Bismarck in 2024

Latest News

Guests were able to peruse auction items up for bid while they waited for the main event, and...
Great Tomato Festival returns to the Magic City
Sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Scott Reichenberger
wind energy dickinson
Residents, officials weigh in on possible wind energy project in Dickinson
Chad Isaak Day 8
Prosecutors present evidence they say links Chad Isaak to quadruple homicide on day eight of trial