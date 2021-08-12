UPDATE: Subject taken into custody; no injuries

MINOT, N.D. - UPDATE 11 p.m.: Sheriff Bob Roed said the subject, a 40-year-old man, was taken into custody, and no one was hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement in the Minot area are responding to a man who barricaded himself in a trailer on the east side of town.

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that his office and the Minot SWAT team are responding to a man barricaded in a mobile home in the 7800 block of Highway 2 East. Roed said the street is blocked off.

Roed said a traffic stop shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon led to a pursuit, in which the driver sideswiped a patrol unit.

The individual was still holding up inside the trailer as of 10:30 p.m., and Roed said CS gas and a robot were being deployed to get the subject out.

Roed indicated that as of 10:30 p.m. no one was hurt.

Stay with Your News Leader for updates to this developing story.

