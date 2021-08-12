All about the tree in the middle of the road

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the name of development, a lot of nature, including trees, gets pushed aside to make room for people. The cottonwood Bismarck residents affectionately call “the tree in the middle of the road” has survived development, but most people don’t know the history of the tree.

“I’ve been here since the early 60s, and it’s always been there. And then, because of the obstruction in the road, people kept saying we gotta get rid of it and get it out of there because it’s dangerous. And people rose up and said, ‘No way! It’s almost historic,’” said Stan Halling, Bismarck resident.

Former Burleigh County Engineer Jon Mill was one of those who tried and failed, in the 1980s, to have the tree removed for safety purposes.

“A big thing of taking care of roads is the safety features and the hazards that might be along the roads for the traveling public. And obviously a tree like that, that’s substantial and that close to where people drive is obviously a hazard,” said Mill.

But the history of the tree begins long before Mill came around. A man named Gottlieb Huber likely planted the tree in the 19th century.

Before it was a Bismarck landmark, it was a sapling that doubled as a support for the corner of a cowshed. Gottlieb’s son, Christian Huber, fought the city of Bismarck to keep the tree standing in the 1930s. Christian won, and the road was constructed around the tree.

“There’s been several times over the course of recent history that people have wanted to remove it, but there’s always been a public outcry to keep the tree,” said Doug Wiles, Bismarck City Forester.

The love for the tree continues into the age of social media. Photos of the tree posted on public forums often solicit adoration.

The average lifespan of an eastern cottonwood is 70 to 100 years, but based on other trees like it, experts predict this one might be as old as 200. Maybe the special ingredient is love from the Bismarck community.

Since the 1930s, the scenery around the tree has changed quite a bit. Now, it’s an important roadway to Fox Island. In Christian Huber’s day, the road served only seven families.

