Williston Basin School District Holds First Day of Inservice

Teachers and administrators at Williston High School
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Starting the year “business as usual,” teachers and administrators at the Williston Basin School District met Wednesday morning for the first day of inservice.

More than 700 people were in attendance at Williston High School as they prepare for the start of the school year. They will be tasked with educating more than 5,200 students this year. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake says it’s an exciting day for what he hopes to be a normal year.

“This is my favorite day of the year. I really look forward to sharing and presenting and welcoming everybody back. It’s energizing and we need to make sure to keep that positive energy going because from last year to this year there have been a tremendous amount of changes,” said Thake.

The first day of school is scheduled for August 17. Open houses for most schools will be held on August 16 and the schedule can be viewed by visiting the Williston Basin School District’s Facebook Page.

