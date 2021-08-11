Used car buyers be warned

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, June’s inflation rate was the highest it’s been since the start of the pandemic. The used car market made up 30 percent of the total inflation rate increase.

Chip shortages and other COVID-related production issues are keeping the new car market inventory levels low, causing many to turn to used cars.

Financial advisor David Wald suggests, “At the end of the day you’re going to end up paying more for that car or truck than you would have, so if you have the time, wait it out.”

Wald also says if you do have to buy a car now, at least the interest rates are low.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.