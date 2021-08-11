Advertisement

United Way Day of Caring in Bismarck

By Monica Hannan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 21st Annual Missouri Slope Areawide United Way Day of Caring kicked off Wednesday morning with about 500 volunteers fanning out across Bismarck and Mandan.

The crowd you see in the image below was helping set up a rummage sale for the Central Dakota Humane Society that gets underway for the general public tomorrow.

It’s just one of 60 projects happening at non-profits and charitable organizations throughout the area. Many businesses gave employees time off to participate, including KFYR-TV.

