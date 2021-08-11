U-Mary’s Ida Narbuvoll and D’Andra Morris earn Academic All-American honors through CoSIDA

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary Women’s Track & Field program won all sorts of awards this past season, including the Northern Sun Conference title, and the recognition isn’t done yet. Both Ida Narbuvoll and D’Andra Morris were recognized by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) for their work in the classroom.

Narbuvoll was selected as the 2020-2021 Academic All-America D-II Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country Member of the Year — the first U-Mary athlete to ever win the award. She posted a 3.76 GPA while earning her bachelor’s degree in engineering, and upped that with a 4.00 GPA while pursuing her master’s in project management.

Along with her education, Narbuvoll also won the Northern Sun Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, NDAPSSC College Female Athlete of the Year, and captured two National Championships at the NCAA Outdoor Nationals (10K and 5K), while breaking the 36-year meet record in the 5K.

D’Andra Morris was honored as a CoSIDA second-team Academic All-American. Morris was a two-time national runner-up in 2021, garnering a 3.70 GPA in Business Administration and Marketing.

Morris is a four-time All-American out of Kingston, Jamaica, and qualified for five straight national championship meets. She was the 2021 NSIC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year after winning the triple jump to help the Marauders capture the championship.

Narbuvoll and Morris join 2013 graduate John Oyle (football) and 2017 graduate Andrew Beyer (baseball) as the only U-Mary Academic All-Americans in school history,

