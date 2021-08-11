Advertisement

Thirteen Mile Creek Fire near Glendive breaks containment Tuesday evening

Thirteen Mile Creek Fire
Thirteen Mile Creek Fire(West Glendive Fire Department)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - High winds in eastern Montana led the Thirteen Mile Creek fire breaking containment Tuesday evening.

Various crews from the area including Sidney, Fairview and Wibaux are working with the West Glendive Fire Department to get a hold of the fire.

Highway 16 was closed from I-94 to Sidney throughout Tuesday evening, but was opened to traffic at 8:30 p.m. local time.

New containment lines were set up around 7:30 p.m. local time and crews were able to get some rest before returning to the scene on Wednesday morning.

Emergency Manager Mary Jo Gainert says the weather and terrain have made this a difficult fire.

“We haven’t had any injuries; we haven’t lost any structures or animals. I’m only driving where it’s safe so I’m not down where the fire is, but I’m seeing a lot of emergency vehicles and a lot of hot, tired, very dirty firemen,” said Gainert.

The fire has grown to 344 acres, according to the Montana Wildland Fire Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Crop spraying plane crashes Tuesday in Emmons County killing pilot
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
Montana's fire dashboard calls it the Thirteen Mile Fire, saying it started about 3:00 p.m....
“Thirteen Mile Fire” shuts down highway near Glendive
Ray Zajac talk about his food trailers parked at the Sioux Empire Fair.
North Dakota man uses fair-food to build successful business with son

Latest News

Sanford Health names new Bismarck region president and CEO
Pro's Pointer #15
Pro's Pointer #15
Tractor
Rule change helping ranchers go further
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, was one of just six Democrats to vote with Republicans to pass the...
Fracking amendment passes, effort to end lease moratorium fails