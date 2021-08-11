Thirteen Mile Creek Fire near Glendive breaks containment Tuesday evening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - High winds in eastern Montana led the Thirteen Mile Creek fire breaking containment Tuesday evening.

Various crews from the area including Sidney, Fairview and Wibaux are working with the West Glendive Fire Department to get a hold of the fire.

Highway 16 was closed from I-94 to Sidney throughout Tuesday evening, but was opened to traffic at 8:30 p.m. local time.

New containment lines were set up around 7:30 p.m. local time and crews were able to get some rest before returning to the scene on Wednesday morning.

Emergency Manager Mary Jo Gainert says the weather and terrain have made this a difficult fire.

“We haven’t had any injuries; we haven’t lost any structures or animals. I’m only driving where it’s safe so I’m not down where the fire is, but I’m seeing a lot of emergency vehicles and a lot of hot, tired, very dirty firemen,” said Gainert.

The fire has grown to 344 acres, according to the Montana Wildland Fire Dashboard.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.