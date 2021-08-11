Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Scott Reichenberger

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To be recognized as one of the best at what you love to do is an incredible honor. For Scott Reichenberger, he was recently recognized at the national level for his decades of service as a cross country coach here in Bismarck. Reichenberger is in this week’s sports spotlight.

“I learned a lot from my own running, but I also learned a lot along the way, and I think that’s what great coaches do. They’re constantly learning and adjusting,” said Reichenberger

Reichenberger has been coaching at Bismarck High since 1998, and his success over the past 24 years has earned him one of the highest honors — the Girls Cross Country National Coach of the Year.

“It is a tremendous honor, there’s no doubt about that, and I really appreciate it. But I look at it too as it’s more of a program award and a career award. They don’t just look at one year, so when you put all those things together it is a tremendous honor, but I think the longest you do it the more you appreciate the journey,” said Reichenberger.

Reichenberger’s been around the sport since the 80′s when his brother ran for Bismarck High, and he’s loved it ever since. Even as a coach 30 years later, he still uses the tactics taught to him when he was an athlete.

“I think probably every coach I’ve had, I look back, and I’m like ‘what are some of the good qualities they had?’, and I try to still use some of those to this day,” said Reichenberger.

Now with a wife and kids, he knows his life can’t be just about sports anymore.

“When you have a family, running and coaching is a part of what you do, but there’s a whole lot more to life too. So I think that’s the healthy perspective that as a parent, and as a family, you want,” said Reichenberger.

Reichenberger has helped lead Bismarck to 17 titles in his time as a head and assistant coach, and while coaching, the activity isn’t always the most important thing.

“It’s a lot about culture, and if you can create a culture for kids, a place where they want to be. And a lot of kids come to cross country practice, and they might not be the best runner, in fact they may just be doing it for something to do, but the goal is for them to walk away at the end of that year or at the end of their high school career, for them to be able to say that was great to be a part of that program,” said Reichenberger.

Reichenberger’s career is far from over. As an educator and coach, there are more experiences to have and championships to win.

“The journey is still going. I feel like the end’s not here, I feel like I got a lot to give to the program, and we continue to march forward,” said Reichenberger.

Along with Scott, several other Bismarck coaches were nominated for various sports. This was the third time he’s been nominated in the past 10 years, and as he mentioned, he plans to continue in the sport for a long time.

