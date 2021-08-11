Souris Valley to face Spearfish in Expedition League championship series

MINOT, N.D. - The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs advanced to their first Expedition League Championship Series appearance with a 7-1 win over the Badlands Big Sticks Tuesday night in Minot.

The Sabre Dogs swept Badlands in the best-of-three Lewis Division Championship Series, starting with a 15-1 win in Dickinson on Monday night.

Souris Valley will face the Spearfish Sasquatch in the championship round, hosting Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-three series slated for this Friday-Sunday.

