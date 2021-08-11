Sanford Health names new Bismarck region president and CEO

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health in Bismarck has named Dr. Todd Schaffer as its new president and CEO.

Schaffer, who currently serves as Sanford Bismarck’s vice president and also practices as a family medicine physician, has been with Sanford for nearly seven years.

He is a native of Carrington and also served four tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan with the North Dakota National Guard.

Schaffer takes over for Dr. Michael LeBeau, who will be the chief administrative officer for Sanford’s health services division.

