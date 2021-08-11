Rule change helping ranchers go further

MINOT, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, in an executive order temporarily repealed hours of service restrictions for commercial vehicles hauling hay, water, or livestock.

People are able to hay CRP land recently. Randy Schmitz and two other ranchers are working together to hay a patch they have access to.

”It’s a lifesaver as far as we’re concerned. Our hay supply here is nil. We’re probably at 25% of what we’d normally have. So for us, it’s hopefully a lifesaver,” said Schmitz.

He says the goal is to harvest a thousand bales each off the land, and the repeal is giving them better options for hauling it where it needs to go.

”It’s kind of a monumental task to get the hay home, but going up there to put up the hay is a large enough job on its own, but then you have to get that hay hauled home,” Schmitz.

The change opens up flexibility for state ranchers over the next month in bringing in food and water. It’s also for those moving herds to new pastures for grazing.

”The seriousness of the 2021 drought can’t be understated. Producers are enlisting many different tactics to address the situation, care for their livestock, and deal with the circumstances as they are,” said Julie Ellingson, NDSA.

Schmitz said they’ll likely hire trucks to help move the hay when it comes time.

The order expires 30 days after it was signed.

