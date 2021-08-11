Advertisement

Pro’s Pointer #15

By Jeff Roberts and Johnnie Candle
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ever since Bismarck’s Bob Meter invented the bottom bouncer back in the 60′s, there’s been a debate on how much line you should use between the bouncer and the lure, which, most of the time, is a spinner. That’s a topic Johnnie Candle discussed in 2011, and we will re-visit it as we continue our silver anniversary season of Pro’s Pointers.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame: “Whether you make your own or buy them at the store determining the leader length of your spinner can be puzzling. So what is leader length?”

Johnnie (from 2011): “Or the distance between the bottom bouncer and the spinner itself. I like to start with 36 inches and that’s the distance between the tips of my fingers and my front teeth. Just ask my dentist, he’ll tell you all about it.”

Candle: “Not only do I still have this notch in my tooth but I still use the same method to determine my leader length. If I’m continually getting snagged, I will shorten my leaders by six inches at a time until I’m fishing snag-free. Now don’t worry if you think you’re fishing too close to your bottom bouncer.”

Johnnie (from 2011): “A walleye is going to forget all about that chunk of lead as soon as it sees its next meal come by, after all, their brain is only the size of a pea.”

Next week, Johnnie takes us back to 2012 to tell us about lead-core fishing line.

