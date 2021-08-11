Advertisement

Petroleum Council Lambasts Biden Administration

ND Petroleum Council
ND Petroleum Council(KFYR)
By Alan Miller
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Petroleum Council has harshly criticized what it says are President Biden’s urgings for OPEC+ nations to increase oil production.

The Council said the Administration is responding to pressure from consumers dealing with high gas prices while also trying to recover from economic challenges.

NDCP President Ron Ness said: “If the White House actually cared about Americans having access to “affordable and reliable” energy, as they claim in their statement, they would be taking every step necessary to facilitate increased production here in America and ease off their plans to regulate our domestic industry out of business.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
UPDATE: Pilot identified in fatal crop spraying plane crash Tuesday in Emmons County
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
Chad Isaak (left), Ben Zachmeier (right)
Surveillance videos introduced as evidence from day of murders and the week prior on day 7 of Chad Isaak trial
Design of new exit 161
Updates to exit 161 in Bismarck in 2024

Latest News

Flags indicating underground infrastructure
National 811 day reminds you to call before you dig
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile...
Crew from Minot Air Force Base involved in unarmed ICBM test launch
Backpacks donated at "fill the bus" event
Minot ‘fills the bus’ for students in need
Reading - back to school
Emphasis on back-to-school routines ahead of new year