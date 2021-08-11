Petroleum Council Lambasts Biden Administration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Petroleum Council has harshly criticized what it says are President Biden’s urgings for OPEC+ nations to increase oil production.

The Council said the Administration is responding to pressure from consumers dealing with high gas prices while also trying to recover from economic challenges.

NDCP President Ron Ness said: “If the White House actually cared about Americans having access to “affordable and reliable” energy, as they claim in their statement, they would be taking every step necessary to facilitate increased production here in America and ease off their plans to regulate our domestic industry out of business.”

