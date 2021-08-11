Advertisement

National 811 day reminds you to call before you dig

Flags indicating underground infrastructure
Flags indicating underground infrastructure(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – National 811 day comes in the same week that the Minot area lost some phone service and temporarily lost 911 coverage, highlighting the importance of calling before you dig.

Small flags and painted lines are all the signs of where underground infrastructure runs through the city.

”Especially in the last year and a half with the pandemic, everybody working from home, kids doing school from home. Nobody wants to cut into that line and drop out internet for the entire neighborhood, or power for the entire neighborhood,” said Ryan Schmaltz, PR director for ND One Call.

Contractors are required to call before their projects. For other people, you should call two days before your project to give the utilities time to come out and mark their spots. 

“Power being a high risk of metal to metal, so we don’t want to see anyone get injured, so just plan ahead and doing so will ensure a safe deployment of a project,” said Tony Grindberg, XCEL ND principle manager.

The service is provided for free and the phone number is just three digits.”If you strike a gas line there’s potential there for you to get hurt, for a homeowner to get hurt. So it’s easy to tell people ‘look, call us. take about five to ten minutes on the phone if that’s how you prefer to do it,’” said Schmaltz.

Staff said they received more than 180,171 calls and online requests in 2020, slightly below the average for North Dakota.

Utilities aren’t required to report accidental cuts or impacts so it’s difficult to add up how many happen in a year.

