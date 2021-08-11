Advertisement

Movement Throughout The Day

By KFYR Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re busy, we know that. We sit down at our computers or whatever our workstation includes and time rushes by. Pretty soon we realize that we’ve been stationary for a long period of time but taking breaks from our work and putting our bodies in motion is extremely important.

Tana Trotter is from Proximal 50 and she joins us on a Wellness Wednesday to tell us why we need to keep moving.

