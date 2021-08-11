Advertisement

Minot ‘fills the bus’ for students in need

By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The first day of school is inching closer and closer which means it’s time to go shopping for school supplies.

Local organizations have already started to collect supplies for children in need.

The Salvation Army and the Sunrise Rotary Club hosted their annual Fill the Bus event in Minot Wednesday.

This year they focused on getting backpacks.

Leaders with the Rotary Club said they are happy to be filling needs again this year.

“We want them to come in on their first day and be excited for school instead of worrying if they have everything they need to be there,” said Kelsey Opdahl, treasurer of Sunrise Rotary Club of Minot.

Those who would need and would like to sign up can do so at the Minot Salvation Army location.

They will distribute those supplies on Aug. 17 and the 19, but that’s not all they get.

“We will also have free haircuts for children and that involves the partnership of Styles Inc., and we want to thank those partners,” said Capt. John Woodard.

For more details on eligibility, contact the Minot Salvation Army or visit their website.

