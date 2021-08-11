Advertisement

Man appeals child abuse conviction to North Dakota Supreme Court

A judge's gavel.
A judge's gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Tom Tucker
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man found guilty of child abuse for assaulting a woman in front of a young girl is appealing his conviction to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Fifty-three-year-old Brent Castleman, of Minot, was convicted last year of child abuse. The woman had secretly recorded the assault and the girl crying after witnessing the attack. The recording was played for the jury during Castleman’s trial. He was convicted of the single child abuse charge and acquitted of second child abuse charge. Castleman argues that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to convict him of Class B felony.

