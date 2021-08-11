Hunger Free ND Garden Project accepting produce donations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re a producer and have extra fruits or veggies this harvest, your produce can go to good use.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says you can help meet the needs of hungry North Dakotans by donating your extra produce as part of the Hunger Free ND Garden Project. The project is in its 11th year, and has provided more than 3.4 million pounds of produce to food pantries and other organizations.

“I understand this year has its challenges, just because of the weather, the situation. But, we’re hoping for another fantastic year,” said Goehring.

You can find a map of produce drop-off points on the ND Department of Agriculture website.

