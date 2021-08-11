Advertisement

How the Infrastructure Bill impacts Montana

(KFYR)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, that means up to billions in improvements for each state.

Montana is set to receive more than $3 billion to improve highways and bridges, $164 million for public transit, and $1 billion for rural water projects, including the Fort Peck/Dry Prairie water system. They will also see a boost in jobs.

Senator Jon Tester, D-MT, commented: “Make sure we’ll be able to create jobs well into this next century. Make sure we can compete against our pacing threat in this world, China. This is a great day for America and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Meantime, Montana’s Republican Senator Steve Daines, who voted against the bill, said while there are some good things, a majority of the funds will go towards items not considered “traditional infrastructure.”

”This is really starting to push the green new deal and for most Montanans, it’s just going to mean their taxpayer dollars are going to be wasted,” said Daines.

