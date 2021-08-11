Advertisement

Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.
The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.(Source: Gray News)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hackers have just scored what could be the biggest theft in the cryptocurrency industry.

The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.

The company links together the blockchains of multiple virtual currencies to create interoperability among them.

Poly Network says a vulnerability in its system allowed hackers to make off with the funds.

The company begged the thieves to return the money, saying “The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members, hence the people. You should talk to us to work out a solution.”

It appears they’re listening. By Wednesday morning, Poly Network said nearly $5 million were returned.

It’s not clear who is behind the attack or why they’re returning the money.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Crop spraying plane crashes Tuesday in Emmons County killing pilot
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
Montana's fire dashboard calls it the Thirteen Mile Fire, saying it started about 3:00 p.m....
“Thirteen Mile Fire” shuts down highway near Glendive
Ray Zajac talk about his food trailers parked at the Sioux Empire Fair.
North Dakota man uses fair-food to build successful business with son

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego...
California sheriff: He, not doctor, diagnosed video overdose
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’ progress on $1T infrastructure bill