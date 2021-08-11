Gambling addiction in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to a 2017 study by the ND Department of Human Services, four percent of North Dakotans suffer from a gambling addiction. That’s almost three times the national average of 1.5 percent.

Gayle Grabow knows the struggle of facing a gambling addiction.

“I’m a sporadic gambler, that’s what it’s called. So, I can gamble really bad, then take a break. Then, once again, gamble really bad,” said Grabow.

Grabow is not alone. Addiction counselor Lisa Vig says she’s worried the pandemic has worsened gambling problems.

“People were finding other ways in which to gamble. Now that things have reopened, and we’re emerging from the pandemic, we’re seeing an increase in individuals coming forward looking for help,” said Vig.

That’s where Gamblers Choice comes in. Following the dissolution of Lutheran Social Services in January, the gambling addiction counseling service is now under the state Department of Human Services. Vig wants to ensure those who need help know it’s still available to them.

“We are searching for a new home for the program, but until that is finalized, services are available across the state,” said Vig.

According to the most recent data from the Department of Human Services, approximately 19,000 North Dakotans struggle with gambling. Ann, who preferred to not be on camera, says gambling can escalate quickly.

“I’d take $200 with me, and if that was gone, it was gone. If I won a fair amount, I was happy with that and would leave, but then it just progressed, and I would take $1,000 with me and my checkbook,” said Ann.

Vig also says the growth of electronic pull tab machines in North Dakota is another concern for addiction counselors, since they’re becoming more widely available.

The state legislature is also beginning a study on the impact of electronic pull tab machines on gambling addictions. If you feel that you need help, you can find resources at gamblernd.com.

