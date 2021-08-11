Fracking amendment passes, effort to end lease moratorium fails

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, was one of just eight Democrats to vote with Republicans to pass the amendment from Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, to the resolution prohibiting a ban on fracking.

The amendment passed 57 to 42.

Meanwhile, another amendment calling for an end to President Joe Biden’s moratorium on oil and gas leases on federal lands was rejected along party lines by a vote of 50 to 49.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, did not vote in either issue.

