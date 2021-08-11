Advertisement

Family dog mauls baby to death, police say

Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of his 2 older siblings.(News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 Brooklyn staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Brooklyn) - Police in New York say a family pet attacked and killed a 19-month-old baby.

According to police, the infant’s 11-year-old and 9-year-old brothers were babysitting him when the family’s Rottweiler viciously mauled him.

The baby suffered bite wounds on his neck and shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work at the time.

Police are questioning him, and charges are expected.

Animal control has custody of the dog.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
UPDATE: Pilot identified in fatal crop spraying plane crash Tuesday in Emmons County
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
Chad Isaak (left), Ben Zachmeier (right)
Surveillance videos introduced as evidence from day of murders and the week prior on day 7 of Chad Isaak trial
Montana's fire dashboard calls it the Thirteen Mile Fire, saying it started about 3:00 p.m....
“Thirteen Mile Fire” shuts down highway near Glendive

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers
Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted Covid safety precautions in schools. (Source: KGO via CNN...
Calif. to mandate vaccines or weekly tests for school staff
Produce
Hunger Free ND Garden Project accepting produce donations
In this still image taken Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from the Law & Crime Network court video,...
Durst testifies about happy life before wife’s disappearance