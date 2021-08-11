Families beginning to reunite with those over the Northern Border

WILLISTON, N.D. - Family members who haven’t been able to see each other since the pandemic began are finally reuniting now that the Canadian border is opened up for American travel.

Marcia Benway, a Williston resident and Canadian citizen, was able to see her family last month for the first time since the pandemic. With the border now open for Americans like her husband, they’re both excited to come over.

“It was awesome to see everybody; my husband wasn’t there, but I surprised the kids. They didn’t know I was coming just in case something happened. Both the boys burst into tears, it was so sad, but it was so awesome to see them,” said Benway.

Benway says she was surprised to see that they were allowed to come up first before Canadians were allowed to come down. She’s concerned that the delta variant could send Canada in the wrong direction, so she and her husband are planning to head north next week.

“We get back to North Dakota on Tuesday of next week and then we are heading up Wednesday. We just want to get up there as soon as we can and see everybody,” said Benway.

She says her family will be on her doorstep the minute the U.S. opens the border to Canadian visitors.

In order to cross the border, travelers must be fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of traveling.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.