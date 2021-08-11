Emphasis on back-to-school routines ahead of new year

MINOT, N.D. – Local school districts will welcome back students in the coming weeks and parents are already getting their kiddos ready for the new school year.

Back to school ready doesn’t always mean supply shopping.

For local mom Maria Olson, getting back to school means getting back to routines.

“They don’t like to get back to the routine, especially going to bed a little bit earlier but they are excited for school so they’re eager to get their routines back in place,” said Olson.

After a summer of long nights and late mornings, a local pediatrician said getting down a set sleep schedule is key.

“I’d really push for a good bedtime routine and then get them up at an appropriate hour in the morning rather than letting them sleep in, because that is really tough if they’re not used to that to get up and get moving in the mornings again,” said Dr. Diana Peterson with Trinity Health.

She also added that preschool-aged children need 10 to 13 hours of sleep. Kids between the ages of six and 13 need roughly nine to 11 hours of sleep, and teenagers need eight to 10 hours.

“It just helps their daytime performance, they won’t fall asleep in school. They’ll be able to pay attention better, get their work done, it just starts everything out,” said Peterson.

Implementing those routines sooner rather than later can be very helpful in making that first school morning a breeze.

“Probably the night before school starts. No, I mean we’ll try a week or so before school,” said Amber Vibeto, a parent.

Dr. Peterson suggests setting up an eating schedule that includes a protein filled breakfast.

To cut back on those back to school germs, lots of hand washing is recommended, as well as changing out face masks regularly.

