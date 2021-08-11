Advertisement

Crew from Minot Air Force Base involved in unarmed ICBM test launch

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile...
An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:51 Pacific Time Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.(U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson | U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – A crew from the 91st Missile Wing based out of Minot Air Force Base participated in a test launch of an unarmed Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) early Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The crew, joined by the 341st and 90th Missile Wings, launched the unarmed missile, equipped with a test re-entry vehicle, shortly before 1 a.m., according to Air Force public affairs.

The re-entry vehicle detonated conventional non-nuclear explosives prior to hitting the surface of the water, roughly 4,200 miles downrange near the Marshall Islands, according to the report.

The tests are routine and common, and are planned several years in advance. They are not a response to current events, but rather a test of the weapon system’s capabilities and demonstration of the weapon’s readiness.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
LIVE: Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
UPDATE: Pilot identified in fatal crop spraying plane crash Tuesday in Emmons County
37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
Chad Isaak (left), Ben Zachmeier (right)
Surveillance videos introduced as evidence from day of murders and the week prior on day 7 of Chad Isaak trial
Design of new exit 161
Updates to exit 161 in Bismarck in 2024

Latest News

ND Petroleum Council
Petroleum Council Lambasts Biden Administration
Flags indicating underground infrastructure
National 811 day reminds you to call before you dig
Backpacks donated at "fill the bus" event
Minot ‘fills the bus’ for students in need
Reading - back to school
Emphasis on back-to-school routines ahead of new year