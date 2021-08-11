Crew from Minot Air Force Base involved in unarmed ICBM test launch

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – A crew from the 91st Missile Wing based out of Minot Air Force Base participated in a test launch of an unarmed Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) early Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The crew, joined by the 341st and 90th Missile Wings, launched the unarmed missile, equipped with a test re-entry vehicle, shortly before 1 a.m., according to Air Force public affairs.

The re-entry vehicle detonated conventional non-nuclear explosives prior to hitting the surface of the water, roughly 4,200 miles downrange near the Marshall Islands, according to the report.

The tests are routine and common, and are planned several years in advance. They are not a response to current events, but rather a test of the weapon system’s capabilities and demonstration of the weapon’s readiness.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.