Carson Wentz scheduled to return sooner than expected after foot surgery

(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After undergoing successful foot surgery early last week, Indianapolis Colts quarterback and Bismarck Century High School alum Carson Wentz is on a good pace to return to football action much earlier than initially anticipated.

When the foot injury occurred on the second day of Colts training camp, it was unsure how severe the injury was, and Wentz went through a handful of tests and examinations before getting the surgery.

When surgery concluded, Colts personnel estimated a return time of 8-12 weeks, meaning at the minimum he would miss the first several weeks of the regular season.

Now, officials are saying he may be ready for the season opener on September 12th vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Wentz was acquired by the Colts in 2020 after five seasons in Philadelphia, where he helped lead the Eagles to one Superbowl victory.

