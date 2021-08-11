Advertisement

Altru Health also requiring staff be vaccinated against COVID-19

vaccinations
vaccinations(WECT News)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Altru Health has joined several other healthcare facilities in the Valley today by announcing it will be requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by November 15, 2021.

All new and current Altru staff, physicians, volunteers and students, regardless of work locations, will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or complete an exemption process by November 15, 2021. Employees can request an exemption for medical, religious or philosophical reasons. Those who have an approved exemption will be required to complete education modules, undergo regular testing for COVID-19 and follow other safety measures deemed necessary to maximize a safe environment of care.

All Altru staff are also required to wear face coverings and follow further safety protocols.

“As we face another potential surge in our community, it is vitally important to protect our healthcare team and ensure we provide the safest care for our patients,” Altru’s President Dr. Steven Weiser.

