Williston Basin School District’s return to Learning Committee discusses upcoming school year

By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Even with changes from the CDC for guidance towards students and staff, guidelines for the Williston Basin School District’s first year of learning will be more relaxed compared to last year.

Masks will remain recommended and not required at this time according to the school’s return to learning plan.

District Nurse Lynn Douglas said they will be following the State Department of Health and CDC’s recommendations in regard to close contacts. If a close contact is identified and is asymptomatic, they will have the option to stay in class as long as they remain asymptomatic and receive parental consent to be tested twice a week.

Last year, students in Williston were required to quarantine if they were a close contact, so Douglas says this change will help keep kids face-to-face compared to last year.

“It was unfortunate last year when I would have to contact a parent and ask their child to stay out of school for seven to ten days. The parent would express to me that’s not possible; they need this education; they aren’t doing well in school right now. With the new guidelines, they have the opportunity to stay in school,” said Douglas.

Douglas said she hopes the area is able to avoid the spikes other parts of the country are experiencing so that they can move away from having to contact trace down the road.

“I think, just for our community, we just need to have a plan in place and go from there. Hopefully, that is our goal, that we can step back away from doing this, but there are still parents who are very frightened of this and would like to see a plan in place of how we are going to control it,” said Douglas.

Douglas added that vaccinated students and staff will not have to be tested if they become close contacts.

