What U.S. travelers need to know and do before crossing northern border

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader spoke with Canada Border Services Agency to learn more about what travelers need before entering the northern country.

In addition to their passports, travelers must be fully vaccinated with their last dose being at least 15 days before entering Canada, and show valid vaccine cards.

They must also have a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken with 72 hours of crossing, as they do not accept antigen or rapid tests.

Travelers also must submit their pre-arrival information at ARRIVE-CAN, which can be downloaded on smartphones and is available online.

In their pre-arrival information, travelers will submit their vaccine and COVID-19 testing information as well as when and where they will be traveling to, and can submit the information up to 72 hours before crossing.

After you are approved, you will be given a code that will be scanned at the border.

However, officials with the border agency also recommend keeping those paper documents on hand as well.

“Take a screenshot of your confirmation code that will be generated or print out from your computer. We see a lot of that, but it’s definitely good to have paper copies of whatever it is you’re going to need,” said Lisa Wolf with the Canada Border Services Agency.

Having a quarantine plan also can be required for some travelers, which will be completed in the ARRIVE-CAN app.

