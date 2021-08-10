What to do if you lose your COVID-19 Vaccination card

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With a growing need to show proof of vaccination, whether that be for travel, or your employer, many people are starting to realize they may have misplaced their vaccine card.

If you’ve gotten your COVID-19 vaccine, you received a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. But Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch says some people aren’t quite sure where they left it.

“I feel like if they have a life event or something that’s coming up, and they haven’t put your card in a safe place, we’re getting those types of calls,” said Moch.

If you’re vaccinated and have no idea where that card is, all hope isn’t lost.

“We recommend that people reach out to the provider of their vaccine; they can often find proof of vaccine that way, and issue a card,” said Moch.

If you got your vaccine through Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, they have an online record of your appointment and can cross-reference this with the Department of Health’s vaccine records.

“All immunizations that are administered in the state of North Dakota are generally entered into the North Dakota Immunization Information System. So, as long as they went to a healthcare provider who reports information to the NDIIS, we would have permanent records of their immunization,” said State Immunization Director Molly Howell.

Howell also says North Dakota hasn’t received any reports of people presenting fake vaccine cards — something that’s popping up in some other states.

“North Dakota doesn’t have a lot of immunization mandates, so I think a lot of the fake vaccination cards are coming out of people requiring COVID vaccines,” said Howell.

As for preventing fraud, Moch and Howell say there are lots of verification steps, including personal information and your vaccine lot number, to ensure they’re only issuing proof of vaccine to people who have actually been vaccinated.

Howell also says if you got your COVID-19 shot out of state, you can still have that record integrated into your vaccination record in North Dakota.

To request your vaccination record from the ND Department of Health, visit this website.

