Advertisement

Ward County jail inmate accused of setting mattress on fire

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A man arrested in Minot last week on a burglary charge will face additional charges after the Ward County Sheriff said he set a cell mattress on fire.

Sheriff Bob Roed said Eric Deck was arrested Thursday on a C-felony burglary charge.

Roed said that the 39-year-old Deck was not being cooperative and was placed in a detox cell. He indicated that Deck tore open the mattress and set it on fire with a match he had kept on himself.

Roed said the fire set off the alarms, and Deck was immediately removed from the cell and the fire was put out.

No one was hurt.

Deck will now face a B-felony charge of endangering by fire or explosion-danger of death or bodily injury-extreme indifference.

He’s also charged with B-felony possession of a controlled substance by inmate.

Deck has yet to appear in court on the new charges. He remains in custody in the Ward County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak
Mandan Murders: The Trial of Chad Isaak (Links and Resources)
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
Medical Examiner Doctor William Massello III and Chad Isaak
Medical examiner testifies on day six of Chad Isaak trial
Ray Zajac talk about his food trailers parked at the Sioux Empire Fair.
North Dakota man uses fair-food to build successful business with son
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska

Latest News

Handgun intercepted at Minot Airport
Firearm intercepted Monday at Minot International Airport
Bismarck air quality index
Air quality in Bismarck improves
Bertha Axtman
Bertha Axtman continues to lead Williston’s Blood Drive, 51 years later
Child eating
‘Backpack Buddies’ program expanding in Minot ahead of school year