Ward County jail inmate accused of setting mattress on fire

MINOT, N.D. – A man arrested in Minot last week on a burglary charge will face additional charges after the Ward County Sheriff said he set a cell mattress on fire.

Sheriff Bob Roed said Eric Deck was arrested Thursday on a C-felony burglary charge.

Roed said that the 39-year-old Deck was not being cooperative and was placed in a detox cell. He indicated that Deck tore open the mattress and set it on fire with a match he had kept on himself.

Roed said the fire set off the alarms, and Deck was immediately removed from the cell and the fire was put out.

No one was hurt.

Deck will now face a B-felony charge of endangering by fire or explosion-danger of death or bodily injury-extreme indifference.

He’s also charged with B-felony possession of a controlled substance by inmate.

Deck has yet to appear in court on the new charges. He remains in custody in the Ward County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.