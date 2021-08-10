U.S. travelers allowed into Canada, more than a year later

PORTAL, N.D. – Call it a big day for international travelers, as Canada opens its borders to non-essential travelers from the United States.

Since March of 2020, this border has been closed to travelers to stop the spread of the coronavirus, slowing traffic through the small border town of Portal to an almost screeching halt, but Monday was different.

“There’s definitely been more people that aren’t truckers and necessities,” said Tanner Stevens, a resident in Portal.

U.S. citizens must be fully vaccinated, test negative for COVID-19 within three days of their crossing and fill out an application.

“Canada has had a couple of those issues already where there has been fake covid vaccination records being shown at the border entry, not in our county but other areas,” said Burke County Sheriff Shawn Brien.

North Dakota has 18 land border crossings shared with Saskatchewan and Manitoba and the traffic that comes through a busy border town like Portal, is desperately needed.

“They were open until 9:00 p.m., they had a good amount of people who worked that would work here, now there’s five or six and we close at 8:00 p.m.,” said Stevens, as he talked about the gas station near the port.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Customs work closely especially in regards to border openings, something Brien said will be a busy day for law enforcement agencies.

“It’s going to be a mad rush, I believe, our port of entry which is a 24 hour port of entry, is a very busy port so when it does open on our side fully, it’s going to be a lot of traffic,” said Brien.

Canadian border officials will be closely monitoring those who come into the country.

