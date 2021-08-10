Urban fishery in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – ND Game and Fish staff wanted to raise awareness for what they call a little oasis in the middle of Minot.

The state fairground pond is open year round for fishing and hanging out.

From April 1 to July 31, it’s catch and release only to make sure people can enjoy fishing at the state fair.

“If you want a bluegill meal on an August evening this is a great place to do it. It’s open for winter fishing. Last year was the first year and this pond actually looked like Swiss cheese by the time spring rolled around. There was a lot of people that took advantage of it,” said Outreach Biologist Greg Gullickson.

Gullickson said there are urban fisheries in several of North Dakota’s biggest cities for people to get outside without leaving town.

