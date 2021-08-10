Updates to exit 161 in Bismarck in 2024

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The easternmost interstate exchange in Bismarck, Exit 161, is in for a makeover. Engineers chose a new design based on public input and the prospect of efficiency.

It’s unlike other exits in Bismarck because there will only be one traffic light. Experts are hopeful construction can be completed in one season.

“This is a project that can be constructed in one North Dakota construction season. So I’m assuming we would try to get constructing early spring and finish late fall,” said Brian Raschke, an engineer with the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Construction on Exit 161 will begin in the summer of 2024. The renovation comes as northeastern Bismarck sees more development, and therefore more traffic. The update is expected to be paid for using 90% federal funding and 10% state funding. It should cost about $25 million dollars total.

