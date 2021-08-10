Advertisement

UPDATE: Pilot taken to hospital after nose dive crash in West Fargo

It took over 40 minutes to safely extract the pilot from the plane.
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pilot suffered serious injuries after crashing his single engine aircraft in West Fargo. It happened Tuesday just before 4:00 p.m. approximately 1 mile west of West Fargo on 12th Avenue NW, or near 12th Avenue NW/26th Street NW. The aircraft had just left the area of the West Fargo Airport, but city leaders say the pilot was not local out of the West Fargo Municipal Airport.

Police say the plane struck the top of a tree row and crashed into an adjacent field. First responders on the scene told our crew the pilot, who is in his 60s, has been taken to the hospital with significant injuries and extensive damage to his legs. The West Fargo Fire Department extracted the pilot with the assistance of the West Fargo Municipal airport staff. Our reporter on scene said it took more than 40 minutes to safely extract the pilot from the plane.

The name of the pilot is expected to be released tomorrow.

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA. Other assisting agencies include the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, West Fargo Police Department, West Fargo Rural Fire Department, and FM Ambulance.

