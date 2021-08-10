Advertisement

Turtle Mountain School District consults community on use of funding

Input survey
Input survey(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – Leadership with Turtle Mountain Community Schools is asking for community feedback on how they can best use funds from the American Rescue Plan.

According to documents from the state Department of Education, the Belcourt District seven  school system received more than $2 million from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Now they are asking parents, staff and community members which programs and areas should receive a portion of those funds.

Options include school programs, buildings and support services.

The form is online and participants must have a valid email address to fill out the survey.

Community members can find the survey online on the Turtle Mountain community Schools Facebook page here.

